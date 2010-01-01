Our lives are comprised of so many moments. Moments of joy, hope, and inspiration coupled with uncertainty, sorrow and defeat. How do you navigate the inevitable life challenges? Allow me to support and transform your life to achieve your goals with personalized coaching from Meredith Norris Coaching, LLC.
As a Maxwell Certified Trainer, I have completed extensive training in leadership development, coaching, behavior analysis, individual and team development, goal setting, communication and navigating complex change at a professional and personal level. I am a DISC Certified consultant. Additionally, I hold a master's degree in education leadership and a master's degree in special education. My career in school-based administration allows me to have extensive knowledge and experience in education leadership, special education advocacy and policy, and in the development of comprehensive special education programs.
I take a collaborative, solution-focused and personal approach to coaching. Drawing on my own personal and professional experiences, I love supporting others grow, develop and transform their lives. By working together, we can identify your strengths, overcome obstacles, consider options and challenges to create a plan of action to help you achieve your goals.
I specialize in helping individual leaders and leadership teams develop and grow to increase overall teamwork, communication and relationships to increase efficiency and success. I have an extensive background in providing special education resources and support to school teams, parents/families and students. I have a passion for staying connected with students and will offer direct academic/motivational support. I also offer coaching for those going through major life transitions to include personal and professional, with a particular emphasis on supporting working mothers.
I offer a free 30-minute consultation to help you determine if coaching is right for you, your team/organization, child/family. During this session, we can discuss your goals and how I can support you in achieving them.
With 20 years of public education teaching and leadership positions at the secondary level, I have encountered countless challenging situations which have afforded me a deep and realistic understanding of human behavior and motivation for students, staff, families and the community. I have an extensive background navigating complex change. As a mother of three adolescent children, I bring a deeply personal lens as my immediate family has endured several life changes and transitions since 2018.
My passion is to support individuals and teams in their leadership and growth process to improve overall outcomes for their school, team or organization. I believe that true change comes not just from setting goals, but from understanding the underlying beliefs and patterns that may be holding us back. I am confident my unique personal and professional experiences allow me to connect and build a strong relationship to support individuals and teams through the overall growth journey.
My coaching philosophy is based on the belief that every individual has the power to achieve their goals and create the life they desire. I work with clients and teams to identify their strengths and values, and then help them create a plan of action to achieve their desired outcomes.
I work with clients from all walks of life who are committed to personal growth to achieve their goals. Some of my clients are seeking career advancement, while others are looking to improve their relationships or find greater fulfillment in life. Still others are teams wishing to have a better understanding of their individual strengths and differences to increase overall efficiency of teams.
The frequency of coaching sessions depends on the individual and their goals. Some clients prefer to meet weekly, while others may meet bi-weekly or monthly.
Meredith has worked extensively with educators, parents, students and families in her 20 years working in Fairfax County Public Schools and her brief time with Sarasota County Schools in Florida. See what others have to say about her work.
"I had the pleasure of working for Meredith during a difficult time in my life. After losing my husband and my father in different years, Meredith provided support, guidance and understanding as I created a new life for myself. She helped me work through the grief process, and the return to work as a single mother. ~Jen R. Orlando, Florida
"At a time when we were spiraling with a child who had a learning disability, we were introduced to Meredith and her private tutoring services. Not only were we unaware that such tutoring existed, but we had no idea the impact Meredith was going to make on all of our lives moving forward. Empowering our student with the knowledge and ability to hone his 'disability' to become what would evolve into his superpower was how Meredith impacted both his education and life. When she met our son, he was so disorganized that he did not even know where to start. He had pretty much given up. Meredith created an environment of calm whenever she arrived and gave him small chunks that he could manage until they had everything handled. She was giving him the skills to move forward to stay on top of things himself. Meredith gave him the voice to be able to advocate for himself with regard to his IEP moving through middle school, into high school and eventually through college. He is now a college graduate and a young professional. Little did Meredith know when she walked into our home that day that she walked into our family and our hearts for good. Her counsel was absolutely priceless to us!" ~Cheryl M. Centreville, VA
"I had the pleasure of working with Meredith in an educational setting for only a short time. But her determination and mindset was unlike any other. Her ability to focus on the big picture and bring a team together toward a common goal was outstanding! She was able to identify individual strengths and weaknesses of team members and move people outside their comfort zone to allow growth as individuals and ultimately as a team." ~David Z. Sarasota, FL
"Meredith provided our special education department with a clear direction and strong leadership during a period of transition. When teachers would bring questions or concerns to Meredith, she always had a way of making everyone feel heard and helping staff see the bigger picture, while valuing their input. She supported and encouraged staff to attend professional development and take on responsibilities that would help them grow their potential in directions that gave them a sense of fulfillment. Meredith always showed her staff members the upmost respect and provided unmeasurable support when staff members were going through major life changes. She is a true believer in work life balance and showed staff members how much she cared about them on a daily basis. Meredith is hands down one of, if not the most efficient and supportive administrators I’ve had the pleasure of working with." ~Michaela M. Centreville, VA
"Meredith helped me realize what I was doing was truly right and in the best interest of my students. She helped me gain confidence as I worked through a fast paced, comprehensive high school. She truly wants the best for all people she connects with. Her wisdom and knowledge is amazing and so helpful. Meredith is down to earth, relatable, and a truly wonderful person. Without her guidance, I wouldn't be where I am today. " Sarah B. Sarasota, FL
"Meredith Norris is without a doubt the best administrator I ever worked for. She was unbelievably organized, which made her so efficient in her approach to the job. I loved that she was such a problem-solver too. She looked at challenges as if they were opportunities and confidently took on the most difficult tasks. The thing I admired most about Meredith was the way she appreciated and understood the people she worked with. She allowed people to be who they were. She was so adept at dealing with the many personalities and clearly understood that everyone was different and had different approaches to work. I never felt more respected or valued as an individual as I did when I worked with Meredith." Gregg G. South Riding, VA
