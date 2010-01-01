With 20 years of public education teaching and leadership positions at the secondary level, I have encountered countless challenging situations which have afforded me a deep and realistic understanding of human behavior and motivation for students, staff, families and the community. I have an extensive background navigating complex change. As a mother of three adolescent children, I bring a deeply personal lens as my immediate family has endured several life changes and transitions since 2018.





My passion is to support individuals and teams in their leadership and growth process to improve overall outcomes for their school, team or organization. I believe that true change comes not just from setting goals, but from understanding the underlying beliefs and patterns that may be holding us back. I am confident my unique personal and professional experiences allow me to connect and build a strong relationship to support individuals and teams through the overall growth journey.





I have an added value to continue to provide direct support to students in the form of academic/life coaching.